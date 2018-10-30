Sydney exhibition to shed light on Armenian Genocide
October 30, 2018 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A travelling exhibit on loan from the Montreal Holocaust Museum will be displayed at Victoria Park in Sydney and is set to shed light on the Armenian Genocide.
"United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent" opens Friday, November 2 to mark the beginning of Holocaust Education Week and runs until November 14, Cape Breton Post reports.
The exhibit uses testimony and rare archives to ask visitors to identify similarities and differences between four genocides: the Armenian Genocide, the Cambodian genocide, the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda and the Holocaust.
The Montreal Holocaust Museum loaned the exhibit to the local Holocaust Education Week Committee at no cost. A partnership between the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education and Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission covered expenses associated with transporting, hosting and displaying it.
On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
