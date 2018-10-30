Armenian woman saves 10 kids from flooded Russian kindergarten
October 30, 2018 - 15:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian-Armenian woman named Lyudmila Baghdasaryan saved 10 children in a kindergarten in Russia's Tuapsinsky District, when heavy rain unexpectedly hit their town.
The kids had only had lunch when a terrible downpour broke out. Kindergarten is located near the river, and Lyudmila, who works at the day care center, said they had no time to spare and decided to take the children to a safer place, i.e. to the village school.
Baghdasaryan then sat all the children in her car, drove through the wall of rain and safely reached the school to wait for the kids' parents there.
Top stories
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Artsakh Foreign Minister welcomes Belgian parliamentary delegation The sides also exchanged views on a range of issues related to the strengthening and development of cooperation with Belgium.
Trump plans to ditch birthright citizenship in U.S. It's unclear if the President has the authority to strip citizenship of those born in the U.S. with an executive order.
Eye scan could detect early Alzheimer's disease A new kind of precise and non-invasive imaging called OCTA has assisted much of the research on the eye's connection with Alzheimer's.
Armenian Genocide survivor dies in Canada at the age of 106 Sirvard Kirishjian Kurdian, one of the last survivors of the Armenian Genocide, passed away peacefully at the age of 106.