Armenian woman saves 10 kids from flooded Russian kindergarten

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian-Armenian woman named Lyudmila Baghdasaryan saved 10 children in a kindergarten in Russia's Tuapsinsky District, when heavy rain unexpectedly hit their town.

The kids had only had lunch when a terrible downpour broke out. Kindergarten is located near the river, and Lyudmila, who works at the day care center, said they had no time to spare and decided to take the children to a safer place, i.e. to the village school.

Baghdasaryan then sat all the children in her car, drove through the wall of rain and safely reached the school to wait for the kids' parents there.