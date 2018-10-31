// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

National Assembly to discuss Armenia PM election on November 1

October 31, 2018 - 11:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The elections of a new Armenian Prime Minister will be discussed at a special parliament session on Thursday, November 1, President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan said in a statement.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for the post but will not be elected in most probability as his nomination is a mere formality.

Deputy President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov said the Republican Party of Armenia will neither put forward their own candidate nor vote for Pashinyan.

The parliament failed to elect a PM on October 24, and if the same thing happens on Thursday too, the National Assembly will be dissolved to pave the way for snap parliamentary elections in December.

