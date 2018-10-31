OSCE monitoring held on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line
October 31, 2018 - 13:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, October 31 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova). OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Andrew Schofer (U.S.) and Stephane Visconti (France), as well as their Assistants David Burnstein and Quentin de Rankourt also participated in the monitoring.
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of Foreign and Defense Ministries.
