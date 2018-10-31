Tourism in Armenia grew 9% year-on-year

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-September has grown by 8.8% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.

In particular, 1.275 million foreigners arrived in Armenia in the reporting period against the 1.172 million people who took a trip to the country in the first nine months of 2017.

Armenia is among the 10 fastest-growing destinations in Europe, according to new data from the UN World Tourism Organization.