Armenian President meets former U.S. National Security Advisor

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday, November 1 met former U.S. National Security Advisor (under President Barack Obama) and retired United States Marine Corps general James L. Jones in Minsk.

The president is in the Belarusian capital participating in the Core Group Meeting of Munich Security Conference.

The two exchanged ideas over issues of global security, the President's press office revealed.