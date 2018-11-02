// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM official trip to Artsakh begins

Armenia PM official trip to Artsakh begins
November 2, 2018 - 11:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is visiting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan's office reveals.

According to the short statement, Sahakyan met Pashinyan in Artsakh.

The acting Armenian PM is in Karabakh for an official visit.

 Top stories
Armenia appoints new ambassador to U.S.Armenia appoints new ambassador to U.S.
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Yerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: surveyYerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: survey
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artistQuebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
When Mary Tatossian came across a painting online done by her late brother, renowned Canadian artist Armand Tatossian, she was shocked.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Armenia analyzing gas price for Russia: First Deputy PM
Smithsonian Festival presentation at National Advocacy Conference
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia Defense Minister visits UN Interim Force in Lebanon The Minister and the rest of the delegation, including Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan toured the Blue Line.
Esanbehanakitakojima islet goes missing in Japan The small outcrop was previously found some 500 meters off a village called Sarufutsu on the northern tip of Hokkaido island.
Islamic State "kills several Syrian soldiers in surprise attack" The IS militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the rocky areas of the Al-Safa volcanic region in the morning.
VivaCell-MTS starts refurbishing and modernization works The modernization works will be implemented by a specially developed step-by-step program to let minimize inconveniences.