Yuri Khachaturov dismissed from post of CSTO chief

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, has been relieved of his post, the organization's website reveals.

In accordance with the established procedure, the process of early withdrawal from the post of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of Yury Khachaturov initiated by the Armenian side has been completed," the message reads.

"By the decision of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, Khachaturov has been dismissed from the post of the Secretary General of the organization."

The duties of the CSTO Secretary General will be carried out by Deputy Secretary General of the organization Valeriy Semerikov.

Khachaturov was indicted by Armenia's Special Investigative Service which is investigating the deaths of ten people killed amid the violent dispersal of anti-government protesters 10 years ago.