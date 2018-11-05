Armenia, Artsakh leaders discuss military cooperation
November 5, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting in Stepanakert on Monday, November 5 to discuss issues related to the enhancement of the Defense Army’s fighting efficiency and military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia.
The current situation along the borders, as well as domestic and foreign policies of the two Armenian states were also high on the agenda.
Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening ties, enhancing contacts between Artsakh and Armenia in various directions.
Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Armenian acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and other top officials participated in the meeting.
