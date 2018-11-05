Armenian side must be ready for any development on Karabakh: acting PM
November 5, 2018 - 12:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian side must be ready for any developments when it comes to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Karabakh (Artsakh).
Pashinyan met Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and visited some of the positions of the Defense Army to learn more about the current situation there.
“The number of ceasefire violations has reduced to a minimal level, and agreements are maintained, not entirely though,” Pashinyan said, according to a statement released from his office.
“In any event, we must be ready for any developments.”
Also, the two leaders talked to the servicemen to learn their opinion about the various issues on the matter, with Pashinyan assuring that everything will be done for the soldiers' comfort.
Earlier, the two discussed issues related to the enhancement of the Defense Army’s fighting efficiency and military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia.
Top stories
The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, has been relieved of his post.
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Unai Emery urged to axe Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Mesut Ozil “Under Emery, they have won more points from losing positions than any other team, so the fans stay with the players," Cascarino said.
Hookah tobacco smoking impairs blood vessel function Hookah is the only form of tobacco product that uses burning charcoal briquettes to heat the flavored tobacco in the waterpipe.
Egypt looks to ban wearing niqab in public places The bill, which has reportedly received huge support, suggested an EGP1,000 ($55.81) fine for any women who wear Niqab in public places.
Turkey eyes $1.5 bn carpet export by end of 2018 “By the end of the year, we will have exported one third of the $1.5 billion target to the U.S.,” Ahmet Kaplan said.