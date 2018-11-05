// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian side must be ready for any development on Karabakh: acting PM

November 5, 2018 - 12:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian side must be ready for any developments when it comes to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Karabakh (Artsakh).

Pashinyan met Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and visited some of the positions of the Defense Army to learn more about the current situation there.

“The number of ceasefire violations has reduced to a minimal level, and agreements are maintained, not entirely though,” Pashinyan said, according to a statement released from his office.

“In any event, we must be ready for any developments.”

Also, the two leaders talked to the servicemen to learn their opinion about the various issues on the matter, with Pashinyan assuring that everything will be done for the soldiers' comfort.

Earlier, the two discussed issues related to the enhancement of the Defense Army’s fighting efficiency and military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia.

