CSTO could name Belarus Security Council chief as new Sec-Gen
November 5, 2018 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is discussing the appointment of Secretary General of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas as the organization's new Secretary General, Kommersant reports citing diplomatic sources.
Days earlier, the CSTO Collective Security Council relieved Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov of his duties as the organization’s secretary general. The move had been initiated by Yerevan.
On July 26, Armenia’s Special Investigative Service accused Khachaturov of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 and requested his arrest. Khachaturov, who was the Commander of the Armenian Armed Forces’ Yerevan Garrison back in 2008, pleaded not guilty. On July 28, the Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction released him on his own recognizance and a bail of about $10,000.
The leaders of member-countries will make a final decision at a meeting on November 8.
According to one of the sources, an option initially discussed was the appointment of Semerikov for a period of a year and a half, which means for the period that Khachaturov did not manage to finish.
However, the source said, it was decided to appoint a full-fledged head of the secretariat. At the same time, he said, it was decided to be guided by the principle of rotation. According to him, after Armenia, the secretary general should be appointed by Belarus - in alphabetical order.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey eyes $1.5 bn carpet export by end of 2018 “By the end of the year, we will have exported one third of the $1.5 billion target to the U.S.,” Ahmet Kaplan said.
Remains of 110 mln-year-old dinosaur discovered in Argentina The remains belonged to an adult of around 12 meters (39 feet) in length, and two minors of around six to seven meters.
Rouhani says Trump sent 4 mediators for talks with Iran Rouhani said: "We don't have any problem with talks, provided that the other side of dialogue attaches value to his own promises."
Israel reportedly threatens to strike Hezbollah missile sites Israel’s Channel 10 TV said that Tel Aviv asked France to allegedly pass this message to the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.