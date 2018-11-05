// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

CSTO could name Belarus Security Council chief as new Sec-Gen

CSTO could name Belarus Security Council chief as new Sec-Gen
November 5, 2018 - 16:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is discussing the appointment of Secretary General of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas as the organization's new Secretary General, Kommersant reports citing diplomatic sources.

Days earlier, the CSTO Collective Security Council relieved Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov of his duties as the organization’s secretary general. The move had been initiated by Yerevan.

On July 26, Armenia’s Special Investigative Service accused Khachaturov of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 and requested his arrest. Khachaturov, who was the Commander of the Armenian Armed Forces’ Yerevan Garrison back in 2008, pleaded not guilty. On July 28, the Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction released him on his own recognizance and a bail of about $10,000.

The leaders of member-countries will make a final decision at a meeting on November 8.

According to one of the sources, an option initially discussed was the appointment of Semerikov for a period of a year and a half, which means for the period that Khachaturov did not manage to finish.

However, the source said, it was decided to appoint a full-fledged head of the secretariat. At the same time, he said, it was decided to be guided by the principle of rotation. According to him, after Armenia, the secretary general should be appointed by Belarus - in alphabetical order.

Related links:
Kommersant.ru: ОДКБ подобрали госсекретаря
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily
Buyer of Banksy’s self-destructed painting keeps $1.4 mln worth deal
German MP accused of accepting bribes from Azerbaijan
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkey eyes $1.5 bn carpet export by end of 2018 “By the end of the year, we will have exported one third of the $1.5 billion target to the U.S.,” Ahmet Kaplan said.
Remains of 110 mln-year-old dinosaur discovered in Argentina The remains belonged to an adult of around 12 meters (39 feet) in length, and two minors of around six to seven meters.
Rouhani says Trump sent 4 mediators for talks with Iran Rouhani said: "We don't have any problem with talks, provided that the other side of dialogue attaches value to his own promises."
Israel reportedly threatens to strike Hezbollah missile sites Israel’s Channel 10 TV said that Tel Aviv asked France to allegedly pass this message to the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.