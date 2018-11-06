Karabakh welcomes independence referendum in New Caledonia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) welcomes the referendum in New Caledonia of France as another manifestation of peoples’ right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and a number of fundamental international documents.

Recognition and implementation of this fundamental right is a norm in a democratic society, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, November 5.

"Regardless of the results, holding an independence referendum in New Caledonia once again confirms that the realization of peoples’ right to self-determination is the most optimal way to solve such issues," the statement reads.

"The international recognition of the fact of realization of its inalienable right to self-determination by the people of Artsakh should become the basis for the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, which will deter the aggressive aspirations of Azerbaijan, ensure the irreversibility of the peaceful settlement of the conflict as well as regional stability and security."