Artsakh army staging tactical drills

November 6, 2018 - 15:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tactical drills involving several military units of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army kicked off on Tuesday, November 6 and run through November 10, Defense Army spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post.

According to Hasratyan, the exercise seeks to improve the level of combat harmony of the forces and means involved, check the realistic plan of bringing the combat readiness of the military units and the efficiency of the military use of the troops.

The drills will be arranged in four stages.

