Ganja Court tries Armenian civilian taken captive in Azerbaijan
November 7, 2018 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ganja Court on Grave Crimes in Azerbaijan on Tuesday, November 6 began the trial of Karen Ghazaryan, an Armenian civilian who is accused of “attempting to commit a terror attack.”
At the preparatory session, personal information about the suspect was clarified, while a judicial review is scheduled for November 20, Meydan TV reveals.
On July 15, 2018, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that “a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces was prevented from crossing the border."
Azerbaijani media reported on the capture of Ghazaryanwho, according to the country's Defense Ministry, is "an Armenian soldier, a member of the sabotage group."
The Armenian Defense Ministry has revealed, however, Ghazaryan (b. 1984) doesn’t serve in the army and has never been drafted. The police revealed, in turn, that the man has health issues and has been registered in a medical facility since 2013.
