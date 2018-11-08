Armenia heading to Greece's biggest tourism fair for first time ever

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is participating for the first time in the Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition in the Greek city of Thessaoliniki, the Hellenic Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed.

Philoxenia is one of the most significant and longest-running tourism exhibitions for the Greek and Southeastern European tourism industry as well as the absolute destination in Greece for all international operators of the tourism sector.

The exhibition will take place on November 9-11 at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition and Congress Centre, the biggest exhibition complex in Greece.

International visitors will have the opportunity to meet the Chamber's tourism executives and get acquainted with Armenia and the country’s rapidly growing potential as a tourist destination for the global travelling audience.

Offering a variety of newly constructed international chain and private hotels together with an ever-growing number of restaurants, wine bars and entertainment establishments to make visitors comfortable while enjoying the country’s ancient temples, monasteries and physical beauty, Armenia beckons as the next tourism paradise for the intelligent and sophisticated traveler looking for an experience unequalled in the world today.

Armenia's participation is organized by the Hellenic – Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Greece in cooperation with the Armenian Tourism Development Foundation as well as the State Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia. The event is being held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic.