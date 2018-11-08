Los Angeles celebrates 30th anniv. of Artsakh liberation movement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Los Angeles City Council on Monday sent the text of a resolution marking the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement to the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.

The measure was introduced by Councilmember Paul Krekorian and was approved unanimously on September 7.

“The independence of Artsakh is an inspiration to us all,” said Krekorian. “It couldn’t have happened without a strong and democratic liberation movement that stood up for sovereignty and against tyranny. I am proud to lead the City of Los Angeles in recognizing the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh liberation movement and look forward to the time when the international community fully recognizes the Republic of Artsakh as the bastion of freedom it is today.”

Below is the text of the resolution.

“WHEREAS, the City of Los Angeles is proud to recognize the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh liberation movement; and

WHEREAS, 30 years ago, in February 1988, the people of Artsakh raised their voices for self-determination, liberation and democracy in the face of tyranny; and

WHEREAS, from Stepanakert to Yerevan, they rallied for freedom and sovereignty against intolerance and foreign rule; and

WHEREAS, the Republic of Artsakh declared its independence through a referendum held on December 10,1991,which was overwhelmingly approved by the people; and

WHEREAS, through the course of the last three decades, the people of the Republic of Artsakh have shown tenacity and perseverance in the face of war, massacres, economic deprivation and other tremendous hardships; and

WHEREAS, the Republic of Artsakh has stayed true and faithful to its citizens by remaining independent, while working to bring change and stability to the Caucasus region, and by holding free and fair elections and referendum that have been recognized as a model for the region; and

WHEREAS, through the official action of the City Council on September 10th,2013, the City of Los Angeles recognized the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh, and called upon the United States government and the international community to do so as well:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that by the adoption of this resolution, the City of Los Angeles honors the Republic of Artsakh and its citizens on the 30th anniversary of the founding of the ARTSAKH LIBERATION MOVEMENT, and recognizes the sacrifices, commitment and steadfastness shown by the people of the Republic of Artsakh in the face of extreme adversity, and declares December 10,1991 to be Artsakh Day in the City of Los Angeles; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the City of Los Angeles extends its best wishes to the Republic of Artsakh and its citizens for peace, prosperity and continued success, and calls upon the international community to give full recognition of the Republic of Artsakh as a free, independent, and sovereign state”.