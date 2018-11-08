Official says there are no prisoners of war in Armenia, Artsakh
November 8, 2018 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan has described Azerbaijani media reports alleging Baku has proposed Yerevan to exchange prisoners of war (POW) as an "absolute lie", stressing there are no prisoners of war either in Armenia or in Artsakh.
“Before I left the Defense Ministry, i.e. at 10:20am, there was no such a proposal. As a matter of legal practice, we receive such proposals mainly through the channels of the Red Cross,” he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 8.
“I have no idea what that's all about given the fact that there are no prisoners of war in Armenia or Artsakh. Our works is transparent,” he said.
According to Balayan, similar Azerbaijani reports are addressed to domestic and foreign stakeholders and are groundless.
Top stories
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
Latest news
Chinese archaeologists uncovered 2,000-year-old pot containing wine Chinese archaeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old bronze pot that contains an alcoholic liquid believed to be wine.
World's earliest figurative art piece found in Indonesia The discovery adds to a growing body of evidence that cave painting did not emerge only in Europe, as was once thought.
U.S. vote: Majority of Armenian Caucus members re-elected “We look forward to meeting with the new Members when the 116th Congress begins,” said the Assembly Executive Director.
Armenia opposed Azeri President's presence at CSTO summit: paper According to the sources, the idea was expressed by the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.