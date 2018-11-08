// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Official says there are no prisoners of war in Armenia, Artsakh

Official says there are no prisoners of war in Armenia, Artsakh
November 8, 2018 - 14:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan has described Azerbaijani media reports alleging Baku has proposed Yerevan to exchange prisoners of war (POW) as an "absolute lie", stressing there are no prisoners of war either in Armenia or in Artsakh.

“Before I left the Defense Ministry, i.e. at 10:20am, there was no such a proposal. As a matter of legal practice, we receive such proposals mainly through the channels of the Red Cross,” he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, November 8.

“I have no idea what that's all about given the fact that there are no prisoners of war in Armenia or Artsakh. Our works is transparent,” he said.

According to Balayan, similar Azerbaijani reports are addressed to domestic and foreign stakeholders and are groundless.

Related links:
Panorama.am. Գաբրիել Բալայան. Ոչ Հայաստանում, ոչ Արցախի Հանրապետությունում ռազմագերիներ չկան
 Top stories
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Armenians take to the streets again to support PM PashinyanArmenians take to the streets again to support PM Pashinyan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandatesCEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM PashinyanArmenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Chinese archaeologists uncovered 2,000-year-old pot containing wine Chinese archaeologists have uncovered a 2,000-year-old bronze pot that contains an alcoholic liquid believed to be wine.
World's earliest figurative art piece found in Indonesia The discovery adds to a growing body of evidence that cave painting did not emerge only in Europe, as was once thought.
U.S. vote: Majority of Armenian Caucus members re-elected “We look forward to meeting with the new Members when the 116th Congress begins,” said the Assembly Executive Director.
Armenia opposed Azeri President's presence at CSTO summit: paper According to the sources, the idea was expressed by the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.