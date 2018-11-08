Facebook bringing 'unsend' feature to Messenger

PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook will introduce its long-awaited 'unsend' feature to its Messenger app, finally allowing people to delete accidental messages, The Independent reports.

The new feature will come as a part of an upcoming update to the popular messaging app, though Facebook Messenger has warned it can only be used within 10 minutes of sending the message.

"Coming soon: Remove a message from a chat thread after it's been sent," Facebook Messenger announced in the release notes for Version 191.0 of the iOS app.

"If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it."