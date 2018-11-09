26-year-old Armenian-American woman elected to Michigan House

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mari Manoogian, a 26-year-old Democratic candidate for Michigan’s 40th State House district, who received the endorsement of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), defeated her opponent former Michigan GOP vice chair David Wolkinson 57 percent to 43 percent in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 6.

“The ANC of Michigan joins with Armenian Americans in the Wolverine State and across the country in congratulating Mari on her hard fought victory,” said Lara Nercessian, Chairwoman, ANC of Michigan. The ANC of Michigan has been an ardent supporter of Manoogian since she announced her candidacy last year. “We are so incredibly excited to have Mari in office because we know that she will work to create real change in our district, representing the views of Armenian Americans and others in the 40th district,” said Nercessian.

Manoogian, who was born and raised in Birmingham, Michigan, has been an active member of her community for years. After high school she attended George Washington University where she earned her degree from the Elliott School of International Affairs. She spent years working in Washington – on the Hill, at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and finally in the U.S. Department of State – while completing a graduate degree in Global Communication at GW and returning to Michigan to begin her campaign.

Manoogian, a great-grandchild of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, is an active resident of the Metro Detroit area where she attended the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Zavarian Armenian language school in Troy, Mich. for 10 years, participated in the St. Nersess Armenian Seminary summer conferences and was active in the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA). As an active member of the AGBU Young Professionals in Detroit, she has worked at AYF Camp Haiastan in Massachusetts and Hye Camp in Illinois.

“After 15 months of campaigning across every corner of this district, I’m honored to have earned my neighbors’ trust to serve as the next State Representative for Michigan’s 40th district. I am grateful for the support of the ANCA, and the Armenian-American community, throughout my campaign. I look forward to representing the people of the 40th District and our community in the Michigan state legislature.”

Manoogian, who received an array of endorsements from federal, state and local leaders including President Barack Obama, Senator Gary Peters and Governor-Elect Gretchen Whitmer, also received multiple endorsements from local media, union and civic organizations.