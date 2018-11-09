Iran says U.S. "accountable for crimes against humanity"
November 9, 2018 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Thursday, November 8 that the United States must be "held accountable for its crimes against humanity", IRNA reports.
Zarif tweeted: "Just as with Yemen, @SecPompeo blames Iran for unlawful U.S. sanctions preventing Iranians’ access to financial services for food and medicine. Naturally, we will provide them for our people in spite of US efforts. But US is accountable for crimes against humanity re Iran & Yemen."
On May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the country out of a nuclear deal struck by Iran and six world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for lifting of sanctions. The U.S. president also reinstated the sanctions already lifted under the JCPOA and vowed to impose the highest level of economic ban on Iran.
The second round of U.S. sanctions against Iran targeting Iranian oil exports, shipping, aviation industry and banking affairs went into effect as of Monday.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at World Championships Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan was the named the champion at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.
Armenia PM heading to Paris When in Paris, Pashinyan will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the armistice reached following World War I.
Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in Armenia in April 2019 Uruguayan singe and actress Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2019.
Conjoined twins successfully separated in Australia The 15-month-old twin girls were joined at the stomach and had grown up facing each other, unable to move independently.