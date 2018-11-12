Alexis Ohanian teases "secret Armenian project"

PanARMENIAN.Net - American entrepreneur of Armenian descent Alexis Ohanian has teased a new "secret" Armenian project which he is set to unveil on Monday, November 12.

"It's almost time, my friends... Secret Armenian project unveiled tomorrow," Ohanian captioned a photo on Instagram on Sunday.

While it's unclear what exactly the Reddit co-founder will introduce this time, the photo he posted on social media depicts him seated in front of a table, with several bottles of of what appears to be some kind of alcoholic drink placed on it.

Ohanian is married to tennis star Serena Williams who has declared that she is an honorary Armenian.

“"My husband is Armenian, I am learning a lot about Armenians, I am an honorary Armenian,” the holder of 39 Grand Slam titles said on the sidelines of French Open.

“I love how proud they are, I am planning to go over there, do not know if this year or next year, it is going to be fun!"

In a recent interview, Ohanian recalled a trip he took to Armenia back in 2010, saying that he “spent a few months in the motherland” and got back to his roots.

Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.