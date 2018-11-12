// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia could purchase Swedish multirole fighter aircraft

November 12, 2018 - 13:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s possible acquisition JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft manufactured by the Swedish aerospace company Saab is currently under discussion, the Defense Ministry told PanARMENIAN.Net

According to the Ministry, Armenia is also considering the purchase of fighter jets produced in other countries in order to create a multifunctional air force.

Regnum reported earlier that Sweden has proposed Armenia to buy its multirole fighter aircraft.

Kommersant, meanwhile, said in June that Russia could ship 12 Su-30SM fighters to Armenia until 2024.

