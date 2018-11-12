Turkish troops allegedly strike Kurdish forces in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second day in a row, the Turkish military and their allied forces attacked the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) near the strategic city of Manbij in northern Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local activists, rebels from the Euphrates Shield group heavily bombarded the defenses of the Syrian Democratic Forces near Manbij, causing slight damage to the latter’s posts.

The activists reported that the Turkish-backed rebels targeted the SDF’s positions near the U.S. Coalition troops that are patrolling the Manbij area.

The Turkish military and their allies have recently intensified their attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces following the Erdogan regime’s announcement regarding a large-scale operation east of the Euphrates.

In response to the Turkish aggression, the Syrian Democratic Forces have begun digging more trenches along the border and mobilizing their troops from several parts of the Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasakah provinces.