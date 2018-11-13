Armenia was the center of attention at Philoxenia international tourism fair

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia participated for the first time in the Philoxenia International Tourism Exhibition which took place in Thessaloniki from November 9 to 11 and was the center of attention for hundreds of visitors during the event.

The country’s exhibition booth was replenished with flags, videos showing the country’s tourist highlights and products. Visitors received information about the country, hotel accommodations, religious sights of interest to visitors from Greece, gastronomy and Armenian wines which are becoming better known in the world on a daily basis.

The three-day exhibition attracted thousands of Greek and non-Greek visitors among whom were the General and Honorary Consuls of several countries including Cyprus, Luxemburg, Peru, Morocco, Jordan, Slovakia, Georgia, Finland while the exhibition booth was also visited by Apostolos Tzitzikostas Regional Governor of Central Macedonia as well as Thessaloniki Mayor, Yiannis Boutaris, who showed special interest in the Armenian wines exhibited.

The highlight of Armenia’s exhibit was the "Masis" Armenian Dance Group from the local community with twelve dancers dressed in traditional Artsakh costumes who performed several dances with Armenian music over the exhibition hall’s speaker system. These dancers then took a victory walk around the hall with Armenian flags while the music was reverberating in all the exhibition halls.

Armenia's participation was organized by the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Greece in cooperation with the Armenian Tourism Development Foundation as well as the State Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia. The event was held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic.