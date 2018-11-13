Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers could meet in early December
November 13, 2018 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 25th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council will be held in Milan December 6-7 with Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan set to participate, spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told the reporters on Tuesday, November 13.
Naghdalyan said the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have proposed to organize a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the ministerial council.
“The co-chairs have proposed to arrange a meeting during the session in Milan. In the event of more specifics, the public will be informed additionally,” she said.
Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Mission to the OSCE Gregory Macris told a session of the Permanent Council of the organization on November 8 that the United States is encouraged by recent constructive contacts by the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at the levels of heads of state and foreign ministers
