OSCE to conduct monitoring of Artsakh contact line on November 14
November 13, 2018 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, November 14 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group Lieutenant-colonel Harry O’Connor (Ireland).
The authorities of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
