Armenia to host Summit of Minds 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2019 edition of the Summit of Minds will be held in Armenia.

Currently on an official visit in the French town of Chamonix, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met Thierry Malleret, director of the Monthly Barometer, who is the general partner of the Summit of Minds.

Once a year, the The Summit of Minds brings together 300 personalities and their partners in Chamonix for a three day conference centered on new ideas and friendships.

At the meeting, the two discussed the specifics of holding the next Summit of Minds in Armenia.