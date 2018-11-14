Disabled Armenian American artist writes a book using her eyes
November 14, 2018 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For months, although unable to talk or walk, Armenian American artist Seeroon Yeretzian refused to use a machine that allowed her to communicate by tracking her eye movements as they selected individual letters to form words.
Faced with no other means to communicate, Yeretzian, a former painter who was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2012 at the age of 60, began the painstaking process of learning how to use the device that required her to position herself and breathe just so.
At first, she used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs like what she wanted for dinner or when she had an itch that needed to be scratched.
Then friends and relatives began to hear more expressive sentences being read out by the machine. Poetry peppered what was once pure functionality.
And now, Yeretzian’s collection of writings, titled “Evolution is My Revolution”, will be released on Thursday, November 15 in the auditorium of the Glendale Downtown Central Librar, Glendale News Press reports.
Yeretzian will also be there.
A book of poetry she wrote before her diagnosis was released in 2012.
In 2014, the city awarded Yeretzian its Lifetime Achievement Award for the arts. The following year, her work was cited as the inspiration for the Armenian American Rose Float Assn.’s float design.
Top stories
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Cultural activists filed a request for information with the National Agency of State Property later that month and discovered that Tandoyants had been gifted to the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate
The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, has been relieved of his post.
Partner news
Latest news
Serena Williams is GQ's "Woman" Of The Year The issue had four covers. On hers, the word “Men” had been crossed out, with “Woman” scribbled above in quotation marks.
Iran conducts enrichment activities under JCPOA limitations: IAEA Based on the latest report by the IAEA, Iran has conducted its enrichment activities in line with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
Pilots report seeing 'very fast' UFO above Ireland The exchange began when one pilot asked Shannon air traffic control if there was nearby military activity.
Ameriabank named most active user on Thomson Reuters’ FXT platform The ceremony was held in Yerevan during the presentation of Matching system by Thomson Reuters, the bank's press service revealed.