OSCE conducts regular monitoring of Artsakh contact line
November 14, 2018 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, November 14 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistants Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant-colonel Harry O’Connor (Ireland).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as representative of the OSCE HLPG Lieutenant-colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign Ministry and of the Ministry of Defense.
