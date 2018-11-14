Armenian village joins settlements using energy-saving technologies

PanARMENIAN.Net - In mid-summer, construction work was been launched in the village of Arpi in Armenia's Vayots Dzor province and is set to be completed by the end of the year. As a result, Arpi will join the list of settlements using energy-saving technologies.

Residents, looking forward to the launch of the state-of-the-art energy-efficient LED system, highlight the importance of the solution of street lighting issue from several points of view: the difference of development between the capital and their village will be partially reduced, the flow of people and security during evening hours will increase, the financial burden of the village will be relieved.

“There are problem the solution of which systematizes many issues. Outdoor lighting is one of them. A farmer dealing with farming and cattle-breeding goes to haying in the evening hours to avoid the heat. Yet, during those hours security issues emerge: wild animals enter the village in the evening hours. The issue of street lighting of the village is an urgent problem that must be solved,” said the head of the administrative territory of the village Gagik Hovsepyan.

VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) are collaborating organizations that have made the development of infrastructures of rural communities an important program direction and contribute to the provision of outdoor lighting in Arpi village. Residents are sure that the solution of this problem will enable coordination of other important issues concerning, for example, first medical aid: evening visits to the patients’ houses will no longer be difficult.

“Usually diseases become aggravated during evening hours, and for providing necessary injections or medical assistance, we have to reach the patient’s home through dark streets. The absence of lighting complicates everything: not everyone has a car in the village; sometimes no one accompanies us to the patient’s home. Outdoor lighting is a necessity,” said family nurse Nektar Martirosyan.

With the efforts of collaborating structures, the post-soviet situation will remain in the past. The attitude of the villagers towards public property and their confidence in not being neglected will change. The program of installing energy-sufficient technologies will give an opportunity to relieve the financial burden of the village and will contribute to the preservation of clean and sustainable environment.