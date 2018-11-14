European countries to provide some €3 million for Armenia elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union, Germany, Great Britain and Sweden will provide €1.5 million, €700.000, £0.5 million pounds and 1.5 million Swedish kronas , respectively - more than €2.9 million in total - for Armenia to organize the upcoming presidential elections.

The Armenian government will, in turn, spend $700,000 on the project, the RFE/RL Armenian Service says.

The corresponding document about the launch of the program was signed on Wednesday, November 14 at the government building in Yerevan.

According to the paper, the project is aimed at ensuring the use of voter identification machines imported for the parliamentary elections of 2017, providing live broadcasting from all 2000 polling stations through the installment of 1500 web cameras, as well as improving the voter registration process.

Snap parliamentary elections will be held on December 9.