European countries to provide some €3 million for Armenia elections
November 14, 2018 - 15:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union, Germany, Great Britain and Sweden will provide €1.5 million, €700.000, £0.5 million pounds and 1.5 million Swedish kronas , respectively - more than €2.9 million in total - for Armenia to organize the upcoming presidential elections.
The Armenian government will, in turn, spend $700,000 on the project, the RFE/RL Armenian Service says.
The corresponding document about the launch of the program was signed on Wednesday, November 14 at the government building in Yerevan.
According to the paper, the project is aimed at ensuring the use of voter identification machines imported for the parliamentary elections of 2017, providing live broadcasting from all 2000 polling stations through the installment of 1500 web cameras, as well as improving the voter registration process.
Snap parliamentary elections will be held on December 9.
Top stories
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Iranian commander urges naval cooperation with Italy In near future, an Iranian Navy fleet will be deployed to Italy to visit back the country, Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.
Czech Republic could restore Milan Kundera's citizenship Andrej Babiš has offered to restore Kundera’s citizenship almost 40 years after the country’s communist regime stripped him of it.
Iranian scholar points to "illegality of U.S. sanctions" on food, drug The President of Iran Academy of Medical Sciences in a letter warned against the illegality of U.S. sanctions on food and drugs.
Israeli Defense Minister resigns Israel’s hawkish Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced his resignation from the government on November 14.