Artsakh President in Paris with working visit
November 14, 2018 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan is visiting Paris with a working visit, his office revealed on Wednesday, November 14.
A delegation headed by Sahakyan has already landed in the French capital.
No further details were provided.
