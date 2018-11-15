Artsakh names relations with France as foreign policy priority
November 15, 2018 - 11:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan has said that the development of relations with France is one of the fundamental directions of Artsakh's foreign policy.
Arriving in the French capital with a working visit, the Artsakh leader met a group of members of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle to discuss various issues on France-Artsakh relations.
Sahakyan thanked the members of the Circle for their efforts aimed at deepening and expanding bilateral relations.
