Armenia, Bulgaria discuss military cooperation
November 15, 2018 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by the Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan has discussed issues concerning military cooperation with Bulgaria with colleagues from the Eastern European country.
Currently on a working visit in Sofia, Lieutenant general Davtyan met Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov and the Chief of the Defence Andrey Botsev.
At the meeting, the sides summed up cooperation in 2018 and outlines the perspectives for the development of collaboration.
Armenia’s ambassador to Bulgaria Armen Sargsyan accompanied the delegation headed by Davtyan during official ceremonial events.
Also, the Armenian Chief of General Staff visited the Bulgarian military industry enterprises and put a wreath at the Unknown Soldier's Monument.
