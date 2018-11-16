Karabakh leader's France visits continues with more meetings

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met the co- chairs of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France in Paris on Wednesday, November 15.

Issues concerning the Artsakh-France ties, the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, as well as theconflict settlement process were high on the agenda.

The Karabakh President thanked the Council for their attention to Artsakh, expressing hope in preserving the high level of cooperation in the future.

Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian and other officials also took part in the meeting.