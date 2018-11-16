Karabakh leader's France visits continues with more meetings
November 16, 2018 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan met the co- chairs of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France in Paris on Wednesday, November 15.
Issues concerning the Artsakh-France ties, the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, as well as theconflict settlement process were high on the agenda.
The Karabakh President thanked the Council for their attention to Artsakh, expressing hope in preserving the high level of cooperation in the future.
Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian and other officials also took part in the meeting.
Top stories
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Cultural activists filed a request for information with the National Agency of State Property later that month and discovered that Tandoyants had been gifted to the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate
Partner news
Latest news
Up to 16 years needed for benefits of quitting smoking to show: study The research used data from the Framingham Heart Study, a longitudinal study of men and women from Framingham.
Vatican slams Iran sanctions, calls for commitment to obligations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lauded the nuclear deal's role in promotion of peace and stability in the region.
Armenia insists on retaining CSTO chief’s position “As a CSTO member, we are interested in a strong organization and contribute to this matter,” Mnatsakanyan said.
Academics linked to jailed activist detained in Turkey Twelve had been rounded up so far in simultaneous raids at several addresses early Friday, a reports revealed.