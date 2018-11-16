Armenian-American entrepreneur in Forbes 30 Under 30 list
November 16, 2018 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Swiftera cofounder Hripsime Rema Matevosyan, an Armenian entrepreneur who currently lives in New York, has earned a place on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2019 in the Manufacturing & Industry category.
Swiftera is a high-altitude imaging company that uses a floating camera to go above what drones can reach but below the level of satellites.
Matevosyan’s company has raised seed funding from Draper Associates and is selling its geospatial data to architects, municipalities and others.
The 27-year-old woman has studied at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (Bachelor of Arts/Science) and the Yerevan State University (Bachelor of Arts/Science)
The 2019 edition of the Forbes 30 Under 30 is the magazine’s annual list chronicling the brashest entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada. The list features 600 trailblazers in 20 industries.
