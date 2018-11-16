Shoah Foundation shares Armenian Genocide info with LA educators
November 16, 2018 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Educators attending a professional development conference at Ferrahian High School. Two University of Southern California (USC) Shoah Foundation staff members recently shared the Institute’s work related to the Armenian Genocide with Armenian school educators in the Los Angeles area, The Armenian Mirror Spectator.
Education and Outreach Specialist Sedda Antekelian and Program Officer Manuk Avedikyan shared information about the educational use of testimony in the Institute’s Visual History Archive and on the Institute’s educational website, IWitness.
On September 22, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Yervant Babayan Institute of Pedagogy for Research and Development hosted “Best and Promising Practices and Resources Conference” for teachers of Armenian language, history, religion and culture. The conference took place at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Center in Pasadena.
The founder of the AGBU Babayan Institute, Armenian Film Foundation board member, Professor Emeritus Dr. Silva Karayan organized the conference with the goal of revealing innovative resources and best practices among experts and other educators to enhance Armenian-American education within the community’s various schools.
Both Avedikyan and Antekelian presented in the last panel of the conference, along with Lilit Keshishian from the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, among other notable experts in the Armenian community. Avedikyan demonstrated various ways of searching the Visual History Archive (VHA) to research testimony. Antekelian highlighted testimony-based resources available through the IWitness Armenian Genocide Education program and effective strategies for how to integrate testimony into the classroom.
Educators and presenters from Sept. 22 AGBU Babayan conference. On October 6, Antekelian led two introductory workshop sessions at the 18th Annual Professional Development Day Conference for all K-12 Armenian school educators from California at Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School in Encino. Up to 400 educators were provided with the opportunity to access up-to-date research-based teaching methods and strategies for the 21st century learner from multiple experts.
Top stories
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Cultural activists filed a request for information with the National Agency of State Property later that month and discovered that Tandoyants had been gifted to the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate
Partner news
Latest news
Up to 16 years needed for benefits of quitting smoking to show: study The research used data from the Framingham Heart Study, a longitudinal study of men and women from Framingham.
Vatican slams Iran sanctions, calls for commitment to obligations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lauded the nuclear deal's role in promotion of peace and stability in the region.
Armenia insists on retaining CSTO chief’s position “As a CSTO member, we are interested in a strong organization and contribute to this matter,” Mnatsakanyan said.
Academics linked to jailed activist detained in Turkey Twelve had been rounded up so far in simultaneous raids at several addresses early Friday, a reports revealed.