Armenia repairing road connecting Yerevan to Iranian border
November 16, 2018 - 15:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will provide more than AMD 191 million (some $400,000) to the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies for the renovation of the road connecting Yerevan to the Iranian border.
In particular, 448 km section will be repaired.
Besides, the government will also give more than AMD 60 million (approx. $124,000) for the renovation of a section of the road linking the Armenian capital to the villages of Garni and Geghard.
Garni is home to the ancient pagan Temple of Garni, while Geghard houses a magnificent monastic complex. Both are major tourist sites in Armenia.
Top stories
The $55 million deal is part of Chaarat’s intention of becoming a major regional player, with an annual production of 1 million ounces.
According to the Fund, the country's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2019 instead of the 3.5% forecasted earlier.
Ghalbourjian Group, in particular, aims to start production of vegetable oil and other additives.
The first meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade configuration under the CEPA.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. State Department experts on Iran sanctions policy visit Armenia This visit is the latest in a series of engagements designed to explain U.S. sanctions policy against Iran to governments around the world.
Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin talk over the phone The two discussed issues concerning cooperation within various Eurasian integration processes and unions.
Up to 16 years needed for benefits of quitting smoking to show: study The research used data from the Framingham Heart Study, a longitudinal study of men and women from Framingham.
Vatican slams Iran sanctions, calls for commitment to obligations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lauded the nuclear deal's role in promotion of peace and stability in the region.