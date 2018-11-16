Armenia repairing road connecting Yerevan to Iranian border

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will provide more than AMD 191 million (some $400,000) to the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies for the renovation of the road connecting Yerevan to the Iranian border.

In particular, 448 km section will be repaired.

Besides, the government will also give more than AMD 60 million (approx. $124,000) for the renovation of a section of the road linking the Armenian capital to the villages of Garni and Geghard.

Garni is home to the ancient pagan Temple of Garni, while Geghard houses a magnificent monastic complex. Both are major tourist sites in Armenia.