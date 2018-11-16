Armenia acting PM, Defense Minister watch offensive tactical drills
November 16, 2018 - 14:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Friday, November 16 watched the process of offensive tactical exercises at on the posts of the Armenian Armed Forces.
The attacking groups employed new tactics and special techniques in complex geographical and weather conditions.
Tonoyan revealed earlier that female soldiers from the Armenian peacekeeping troops will be sent on a mission to Kosovo.
