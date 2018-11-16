Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin talk over the phone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, November 16 spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone.

The two discussed issues concerning cooperation within various Eurasian integration processes and unions.

As reported earlier, acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said in an interview with TASS that Armenia should retain the post of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).