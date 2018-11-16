U.S. State Department experts on Iran sanctions policy visit Armenia
November 16, 2018 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An interagency team of subject matter experts from the U.S. Departments of State and Treasury visited Yerevan on November 15-16 to discuss Iran sanctions policies with counterparts in the Armenian government and business community, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia revealed.
This visit is the latest in a series of engagements designed to explain U.S. sanctions policy against Iran to governments around the world.
The delegation met the Armenian Acting Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Energy and Economic Development and Investment, as well as other officials in the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy, and Transportation.
Also, they met the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia as well as private banks, members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia, and Armenian academics and think tank experts.
The delegation emphasized "U.S. efforts to change the Iranian regime’s malign behavior through maximum economic and diplomatic pressure, while also outlining areas for cooperation with partners like Armenia."
Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan has said that Armenia does not develop relations with Iran at the expense of the United States.
Expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan said earlier that according to a source, the Iranian Foreign Minister has thanked his Armenian counterpart for Yerevan's friendly stance towards Tehran. Nazaryan said Armenia is diplomatically maneuvering and expressed hope that the country will manage to maintain the balance in relations with Iran and other countries.
Earlier, expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan said that according to a source, the Iranian Foreign Minister has thanked his Armenian counterpart for Yerevan's friendly stance towards Tehran.
Top stories
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Cultural activists filed a request for information with the National Agency of State Property later that month and discovered that Tandoyants had been gifted to the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate
Partner news
Latest news
Up to 16 years needed for benefits of quitting smoking to show: study The research used data from the Framingham Heart Study, a longitudinal study of men and women from Framingham.
Vatican slams Iran sanctions, calls for commitment to obligations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lauded the nuclear deal's role in promotion of peace and stability in the region.
Academics linked to jailed activist detained in Turkey Twelve had been rounded up so far in simultaneous raids at several addresses early Friday, a reports revealed.
Armenia acting PM, Defense Minister watch offensive tactical drills The attacking groups employed new tactics and special techniques in complex geographical and weather conditions.