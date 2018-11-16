U.S. State Department experts on Iran sanctions policy visit Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - An interagency team of subject matter experts from the U.S. Departments of State and Treasury visited Yerevan on November 15-16 to discuss Iran sanctions policies with counterparts in the Armenian government and business community, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia revealed.

This visit is the latest in a series of engagements designed to explain U.S. sanctions policy against Iran to governments around the world.

The delegation met the Armenian Acting Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Energy and Economic Development and Investment, as well as other officials in the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy, and Transportation.

Also, they met the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia as well as private banks, members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia, and Armenian academics and think tank experts.

The delegation emphasized "U.S. efforts to change the Iranian regime’s malign behavior through maximum economic and diplomatic pressure, while also outlining areas for cooperation with partners like Armenia."

Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan has said that Armenia does not develop relations with Iran at the expense of the United States.

Expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan said earlier that according to a source, the Iranian Foreign Minister has thanked his Armenian counterpart for Yerevan's friendly stance towards Tehran. Nazaryan said Armenia is diplomatically maneuvering and expressed hope that the country will manage to maintain the balance in relations with Iran and other countries.

