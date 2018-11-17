Armenia, Italy’s Leonardo mull cooperation in high tech, education
November 17, 2018 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian discussed prospects of cooperation between Armenia and Leonardo S.p.A. with CEO Alessandro Profumo on Friday, November 16.
Leonardo S.p.A. is an Italian global high-tech company and one of the key players in aerospace, defence and security.
Currently in Italy with a working visit, Sargsyan discussed the possibility of cooperation in education and high technologies and invited Profumo to Armenia in the near future.
The company has more than 45,000 employees and is engaged in the production of helicopters, planes, aerosystems, land and sea defense electronics, defense, security and information systems, its products being exported to dozens of countries.
Leonardo S.p.A. has a significant industrial presence in Italy, Great Britain, the United States and Poland.
