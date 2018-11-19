Victoria opposition matches commitment to Armenian Center

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Liberal Opposition of Victoria has committed to match the funding commitment made by the Australian state's Labor Premier Daniel Andrews, following a meeting between his main opposing candidate for the local seat of Mulgrave, Maree Davenport and the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The ANC-AU - Melbourne Branch last week announced that, if re-elected, an Andrews Government will provide $35,000 towards the upgrade of the Armenian Community Center (Hye Getron), located on Police Road in Springvale to improve the carpark and fencing. Davenport has confirmed that the state's Opposition – led by Matthew Guy – will honour the promise if they are elected to form government.

While this commitment is not contingent on her election as the State's Member for Mulgrave, Davenport confirmed that her Party would honour the funding as they acknowledge that "this center is important to ensuring the longevity of the language, dancing, culture and history of the strong and proud Armenian community for future generations".

"As a lifelong local in the Mulgrave area and former Member of Parliament, I am proud to call many from Armenian background my friends," Davenport said. "I have been delighted to attend cultural nights with poetry, song and dance. I have been horrified to learn more about the Armenian Genocide and to watch 'The Promise' with friends and community members."

ANC-AU - Melbourne Branch Chairman, Asbed Boymoushakian welcomed Davenport's commitment on behalf of the Matthew Guy Opposition.

"We welcome Ms. Davenport's positive approach to our request to make this funding commitment bipartisan," Boymoushakian said. "We further welcome her commitment to work with our community on issues, including recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the right to self-determination of the Republic of Artsakh, if elected to Parliament."

The ANC-AU - Melbourne Branch has been meeting with candidates in Armenian-populated seats ahead of this Saturday's Victorian State Election, with the goal of advancing relationships ahead of the next Parliamentary term, when they will demand an increase in representation of concerns expressed by Armenian-Australians.