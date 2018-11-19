Azerbaijan raises hysteria over Karabakh president's U.S. visit
November 19, 2018 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A wave of hysteria has spread throughout Azerbaijan in connection with the visit of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Bako Sahakyan to the United States.
According to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, official Baku is preparing "to express strong protest to the American side" through diplomatic channels.
The foreign ministry stressed that Sahakyan’s visit to the United States “is detrimental to the negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.
The document says that the issuance of U.S. visa to Sahakyan creates serious questions about visa procedures in the United States.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added that the inicident "raises questions about the sincerity of the United States in relations with Azerbaijan."
Sahakyan on Sunday, November 18 visited the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA Regional Executive Board in Los Angeles and met the members of the organization and chairwoman Sylva Poladyan.
Top stories
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Cultural activists filed a request for information with the National Agency of State Property later that month and discovered that Tandoyants had been gifted to the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia’s Mikayel Mikayelyan performs well at Finland-hosted tournament 19-year-old Armenian skier Mikayel Mikayelyan was the first to cross the finish line among other U20 athletes in the men’s 10 km event
Rebel commander killed by Turkish military in Syria: report The commander was killed during a fierce battle with the Turkish military and their allies near the city of Afrin over the weekend.
Rouhani says Iran not succumbing to U.S. The Iranian president said, "They wanted to turn November 4 into Iran's sad day, but the Iranians resisted against them."
Yerevan hosts three Michelin-starred chef as part of Italian Cuisine Week The seven-day event was aimed at promoting quality Italian cuisine, the agri-food sector and the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.