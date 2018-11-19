Azerbaijan raises hysteria over Karabakh president's U.S. visit

PanARMENIAN.Net - A wave of hysteria has spread throughout Azerbaijan in connection with the visit of the President of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Bako Sahakyan to the United States.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, official Baku is preparing "to express strong protest to the American side" through diplomatic channels.

The foreign ministry stressed that Sahakyan’s visit to the United States “is detrimental to the negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.

The document says that the issuance of U.S. visa to Sahakyan creates serious questions about visa procedures in the United States.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry added that the inicident "raises questions about the sincerity of the United States in relations with Azerbaijan."

Sahakyan on Sunday, November 18 visited the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA Regional Executive Board in Los Angeles and met the members of the organization and chairwoman Sylva Poladyan.