Syrian army on high alert after militant attack kills 23 soldiers

November 20, 2018 - 10:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been placed on high alert in northwest Syria after militants killed 23 soldiers along the Hama-Latkia axis, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a new military report, the Syrian army has moved reinforcements to the Al-Ghaab Plain in response to the jihadist attack on Tal Burkan.

Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army has continued their heavy attacks on the jihadist positions around the Al-Ghaab Plain; this comes as the Sochi Agreement from September 17 falls apart.

