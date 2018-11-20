Syrian army on high alert after militant attack kills 23 soldiers
November 20, 2018 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been placed on high alert in northwest Syria after militants killed 23 soldiers along the Hama-Latkia axis, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a new military report, the Syrian army has moved reinforcements to the Al-Ghaab Plain in response to the jihadist attack on Tal Burkan.
Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army has continued their heavy attacks on the jihadist positions around the Al-Ghaab Plain; this comes as the Sochi Agreement from September 17 falls apart.
Armenia taking on Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League second leg The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.