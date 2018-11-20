Pashinyan: Armenian authorities have honored all their pledges (video)
November 20, 2018 - 16:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, November 20 that the authorities have fulfilled all their commitments to the people.
During a 3.5-hour press conference, Pashinyan cited, in particular, his government’s pledge to remove former President Serzh Sargsyan from power, hold fair elections, fight corruption, abolish monopolies, secure equality before the law and arranging snap parliamentary elections.
According to him, the authorities have kept all their promises.
Also Tuesday, Pashinyan revealed that production of home appliances will be launched in Armenia.
