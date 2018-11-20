PanARMENIAN.Net - Production of home appliances will be launched in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday, November 20.

According to him, the government will not strive to secure a growth of economic indicators based on a the previous model of growth rates of mining or bookmaking industries.

Pashinyan said the new approach explains the slowing or declining trends in Armenia’s economic activity.

The acting PM revealed that structural changes are coming to the country’s government, adding that mining, agriculture and the bookmaking industry are today’s economic pillars.

He said the sugar factory in the Armenian town of Sevan will be relaunched, something he said was impossible to imagine several months ago.

Also, Pashinyan said Armenia will start producing home appliances but failed to provide more details.