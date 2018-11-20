Production of home appliances will be launched in Armenia
November 20, 2018 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Production of home appliances will be launched in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday, November 20.
According to him, the government will not strive to secure a growth of economic indicators based on a the previous model of growth rates of mining or bookmaking industries.
Pashinyan said the new approach explains the slowing or declining trends in Armenia’s economic activity.
The acting PM revealed that structural changes are coming to the country’s government, adding that mining, agriculture and the bookmaking industry are today’s economic pillars.
He said the sugar factory in the Armenian town of Sevan will be relaunched, something he said was impossible to imagine several months ago.
Also, Pashinyan said Armenia will start producing home appliances but failed to provide more details.
Top stories
The $55 million deal is part of Chaarat’s intention of becoming a major regional player, with an annual production of 1 million ounces.
According to the Fund, the country's economy will grow by 4.8% in 2019 instead of the 3.5% forecasted earlier.
Ghalbourjian Group, in particular, aims to start production of vegetable oil and other additives.
The first meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Committee in Trade configuration under the CEPA.
Partner news
Latest news
MRI brain scans may help predict Alzheimer's risk In a small study, MRI brain scans predicted with 89 percent accuracy who would go on to develop dementia within three years.
Militant attack leaves two Syrian army soldiers dead in Aleppo Militants launched a number of attacks against the Syrian army in the northwestern region of Syria over the past 48 hours.
Mkhitaryan's place "in doubt" as Arsenal "mulls signing Cengiz Under" According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
Karabakh capital will be home to major sports complex Harutyunyan also revealed that two new kindergartens will soon be built in Stepanakert “to create better conditions for the kids.”