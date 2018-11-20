Britain's first cannabis restaurant opens next month
November 20, 2018 - 13:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An upcoming cannabis restaurant is all the buzz around Brighton, England. The Canna Kitchen is planning to open December 1, specializing in vegetarian and vegan cuisine — all infused with cannabis oil, TheGrowthOp says.
Of course, nobody will get high off this food, as CBD is the non-psychoactive part of the plant. However, foods will also be infused with CBG (Cannabigerol), and CBN (Cannabinol), the latter of which is the only cannabinoid of the three with traces of THC. As Gizmodo so eloquently puts it: “The Canna Kitchen is only using the non-psychoactive branch of cannabis products, so the only highs on offer will be of the ketogenic kind in the heads of diners who’ve been avoiding carbohydrates all day.”
According to Canna Kitchen’s website, they’ll offer zaa’tar roast cauliflower with hemp heart tabbouleh, smoked aubergine, sesame cavolo nero and CBD tahini cream; buckwheat and beetroot pancake with roast roots, rocket and CBD cashew cheese; and…well, that’s all that’s listed on their online menu at this point.
According to their website, they want to ‘change the way people think about the cannabis plant’, adding:
"Cannabis is a highly nutritious, versatile and powerful herb; it is packed full of flavour, fragrance and natural therapeutic benefit. We at The Canna Kitchen aim to redress dated stereotypes mislabeling this extraordinary natural resource purely as a recreational substance. Our food is contemporary and fresh, using locally sourced and organic produce wherever possible. We ensure any trace elements of THC, (the psychoactive compound found in cannabis), are within legal limits, rewriting the book on traditional canna infusion."
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Mkhitaryan's place "in doubt" as Arsenal "mulls signing Cengiz Under" According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Under in action all season at the Stadio Olimpico.
Karabakh capital will be home to major sports complex Harutyunyan also revealed that two new kindergartens will soon be built in Stepanakert “to create better conditions for the kids.”
Armenian delegation in Afghanistan briefed on special control equipment Acting Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan was introduced special control and other equipment during his visit to Afghanistan.
Production of home appliances will be launched in Armenia Production of home appliances will be launched in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.