Plane runs over Armenian man during takeoff at Moscow airport
November 21, 2018 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A body of a man, who was later reported to be Armenian, was recovered on the tarmac at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport, a source in the regional emergency service saud Tuesday, November 20, Sputnik reports.
According to the source, after a Boeing 737 bound for Athens, Greece, took off, the body of an unidentified man was found on the tarmac and recovered. Local emergency services have launched a probe into the incident.
According to Russian media, the man's boarding ticket was discovered at the site of the incident. The pilots of the plane reportedly told local emergency services about the incident, which occurred while the jet was taxiing on the runway. However, the crew decided to continue the flight, as the emergency equipment on the plane did not go off.
The airport's press service told Sputnik that victim's identity had been determined, and his belongings had been handed over to local police for further investigation.
