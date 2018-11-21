Armenian mission participates in NATO Charity Bazaar
November 21, 2018 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Permanent Mission of Armenia to NATO participated in the Charity Bazaar of the alliance held in the its headquarters on November 18.
The Armenian pavilion offered a great variety of the finest Armenian brandy and wines, as well as handmade souvenirs.
Delegates from 39 countries participated in this year's edition of the Bazaar who revenue will be directed to different international charity organizations.
